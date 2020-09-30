Watch: Netflix Drops New Trailer For Adam Sandler’s Halloween Movie

Adam Sandler might’ve surprised a lot of viewers with his incredible turn in Uncut Gems, which saw him in rare dramatic territory, but it seems that he’s ready to head back to his comedic roots as the actor’s next effort, Hubie Halloween, is hitting Netflix on October 7th and will deliver more of the laughs that his fanbase have become so accustomed to over the years.

If you couldn’t tell from the title, the pic takes place on Halloween in Salem, Massachusetts, where the titular wacko is keeping up his yearly tradition of ensuring that everyone has a safe holiday. When folks start mysteriously disappearing, though, Hubie finds himself having to figure out what’s going on and who’s behind it, while also trying to save Halloween.

As you can see from the new trailer up above – which Netflix dropped earlier today – this is pretty predictable fare for Sandler and finds him comfortably in his wheelhouse. In other words, if you’re not a fan of the actor, then this film is unlikely to do much to sway you.

If, however, you’re one of the millions who eat up his comedy and will watch anything he appears in, then Hubie Halloween should make for some enjoyable viewing. And to be fair to Sander, his routine works. Though his movies are often savaged by critics, audiences usually find much to like about them and it can’t be denied that they do solid business whether they end up in theaters or on Netflix.

As such, and especially given its holiday theme, we imagine that Hubie Halloween will perform well when it drops on the platform on October 7th. In fact, don’t be too surprised if you see it troubling the Top 10 list shortly after its debut.