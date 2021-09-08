The thrilling teaser for Netflix’s upcoming film Don’t Look Up has officially landed on YouTube.

The film, which will hit Netflix on Dec. 24, follows “two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth”, according to Netflix’s description.

The brief trailer, clocking in at just over one minute, promises an all-star cast helmed by the likes of Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, and Ron Perlman. Even the secondary cast is a star-studded dream, between Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet. The movie, written and directed by Adam McKay – known for Step Brothers and Anchorman – looks prepped to subvert expectations for the classic disaster film.

Presented as a comedy, Don’t Look Up appears poised to fall at just the right point in our national timeline. Facing devastating weather events like Hurricane Ida and the blistering wildfires burning up much of the west coast, we are ripe for a disaster movie that pokes fun at its own premise. We could use a little humor, between the devastating natural disasters, global pandemic, and worldwide uncertainty, and this star-studded film seems poised to deliver exactly that.