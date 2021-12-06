Watch: Netflix reveals ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ trailer

War dramas and political thrillers are always worth a watch if done right, so when you take the two subgenres and mash them together with a talented cast in the thick of the action, then good things should be expected.

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Munich: The Edge of War, based on the novel of the same name by journalist-turned-author Robert Harris, which is in no way whatsoever related to Steven Spielberg’s regular old Munich. The story unfolds in 1938 with Europe on the brink of war, as Hitler prepares to invade Czechoslovakia.

Rising star George McKay’s Hugh Legat is a British civil servant that travels to Munich with Jannis Niewöhner’s diplomat Paul von Hartmann for an emergency conference, before the two friends find themselves increasingly at odds as all sorts of tricky political machinations threaten to derail peace talks before they can even get started.

Jeremy Irons also stars as British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who urges his government to seek a peaceful solution, but we all know how that turns out in the end. Munich: The Edge of War comes to select theaters on January 7 before hitting Netflix on January 21, and it already looks as though it’ll be an early year favorite among dads everywhere.