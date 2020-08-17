Watch: Netflix Reveals Release Date For Sherlock Holmes Spinoff With New Promo

We might have to wait a while for Stranger Things season 4, but Millie Bobby Brown’s latest project is coming to Netflix next month. Enola Holmes was originally due for a theatrical release prior to the pandemic, but the streaming giant ultimately picked up the flick for distribution earlier this summer.

Today, we finally got a specific release date for the movie, which stars Brown as Sherlock’s little sister. And it was revealed in a very Holmesian way.

You see, Netflix took to Twitter to share a coded message with the internet. “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitdalone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd,” read the tweet. It didn’t take long for wannabe detectives to crack the code, of course, as it’s an anagram for “Enola Holmes September Twentythird.” So, expect the film to arrive on the site on that date.

The reveal came with a brand new teaser for Enola Holmes as well, giving us our first glimpse at Brown in the title role and Henry Cavill as her older brother. The promo is clearly a snippet of a full trailer, too, so the fact that they’re dropping this now must mean the full-length one is on the way.

As you can see above, this video already packs a lot into just 23 seconds. Alongside Brown’s Enola and Cavill’s Sherlock, we’re also introduced to Sam Claflin as third Holmes sibling Mycroft and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother. We get a look at the supporting cast, too, including Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma.

For more, here’s the synopsis for the movie, which teases Mrs. Holmes coming into danger and Enola managing to best her more famous brother:

“When Enola Holmes -Sherlock’s teen sister- discovers her mother missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change.”

Keep your peepers open for that incoming trailer, guvnor, and get ready to catch Enola Holmes on September 23rd, only on Netflix.