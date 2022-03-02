Watch: Netflix trailer for ‘Cliff Beasts 6’ promotes a movie within a movie

Prepare to put on your tinfoil hats, because we’re about to do some digging into the promo clip released by Netflix today, which focuses on Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest.

The footage features Leslie Mann and Keegan-Michael Key starring in what looks to be a huge effects-driven blockbuster sequel, but the obvious issue is that Cliff Beasts doesn’t exist. So what gives?

Well, the answer would appear to establish the trailer as the first piece of viral marketing for Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy The Bubble. The project was rumored to be inspired by the troubles faced by Jurassic World Dominion during the early stages of the pandemic, which forced the cast and crew to spend weeks together in isolation.

Cliff Beasts definitely leans hard into that theory, especially when The Bubble has been confirmed to revolve around a highly-strung group of actors forced to quarantine together. Leslie Mann is of course Apatow’s wife and regular collaborator, while Key is also part of the ensemble along with Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, David Duchovny, Fred Armisen, Iris Apatow, and Borat 2‘s Maria Bakalova.

Does this mean we’ll be getting more self-aware and meta marketing materials featuring Cliff Beasts 6 in the buildup to The Bubble? Let’s hope so.