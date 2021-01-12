Watch: New Netflix Trailer Teases 2021’s Original Movies

With cinemas still on shaky ground, 2021 could be the biggest year for streaming so far. Warner Bros., for one, has generated a lot of hype with their decision to release all of their upcoming films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Disney Plus, meanwhile, may end up doing something similar, too. But Netflix is not one to get left behind, and with this epic new trailer, the streaming giant previews its star-studded lineup of original movies coming across the next 12 months.

For the first time ever, Netflix is promising that every single week will deliver a new original film. And by the looks of things, most of them will be must-see titles. The above video brings together many of the A-list stars of the platform’s upcoming productions including Red Notice‘s Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne “Uncle Handsome” Johnson, Regina King (The Harder They Fall) and Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer from superhero comedy Thunder Force.

Also showcased in the trailer are Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda, both of whom are making their directorial debuts with Bruised and Tick, Tick… Boom!, respectively. Romcom fans, meanwhile, have the closing chapters of the Kissing Booth and To All the Boys trilogies to look forward to, starring Joey King, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

Then there’s Amy Adams in The Woman in the Window, Chris Hemsworth in Escape from Spiderhead and Jason Momoa in Sweet Girl. Not to mention Dave Bautista in Zack Snyder’s zombie flick Army of the Dead. And there’s plenty more where those came from. For example, Adam McKay’s satirical disaster movie Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, both making their Netflix debuts.

Looking closer to home, though, following Pieces of a Woman last week, this Friday delivers Anthony Mackie sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire. Don’t miss it on Netflix from January 15th.