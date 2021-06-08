Watch: Netflix Drops First Teaser For New Action Thriller Kate

Netflix have proven to be dab hands at delivering hard-hitting original action movies, and based on nothing but the cast, crew and concept, the upcoming Kate has all the potential to be one of the streaming service’s best yet.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, no stranger to the genre after appearing in Death Proof, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Gemini Man and Birds of Prey, plays the title heroine in a pitch that sounds like an exciting cross between the John Wick franchise and Jason Statham’s insane Crank duology.

Kate follows an assassin tasked with a job in Tokyo, who ends up getting poisoned and discovers that she’s only got 24 hours left to live, forcing her to set out on a rampage to track down the people responsible for her imminent demise, while she teams up with a teenage girl along the way.

Cedric Nicolas-Troyan directs his first feature since disappointing box office bomb The Huntsman: Winter’s War, but the production team behind Kate is second to none. David Leitch and Kelly McCormick produce through their 87North banner, who’ve had a hand in John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody and Leitch’s upcoming star-studded effort Bullet Train, so at the very least we can rest easy knowing the fight choreography will be straight out of the top drawer.

Along with Winstead, Woody Harrelson takes second billing in Kate as the hitwoman’s handler, and Army of the Dead and Mortal Kombat‘s Hiroyuki Sanada and The Haunting of Hill House‘s Michiel Huisman also lend support. The teaser confirms the stylish actioner is coming to Netflix on September 10th, and it’ll no doubt rocket straight to the top of the platform’s most-watched list when it debuts.