Watch: Netflix’s ‘Elves’ Trailer Brings Scandinavian Horror For The Holidays
Just in time for the upcoming holidays, Netflix has released the trailer for Elves, which is decidedly not about Santa’s cheery helpers. The six-episode Scandinavian horror series is about “a Christmas vacation [that] turns into a nightmare for a teenager and her family when they discover an ancient menace that stalks their island getaway.”
The trailer sets the tone pretty quick, which features some classic horror tropes. Family hits a mysterious creature with their car that the parents assure is probably nothing? Check. Creepy old woman who seems to know all the island’s secrets? Check. Giant, menacing Jurrasic Park-style enclosure in the middle of the forest on a Scandinavian island? Why not!
The series, which translates to Nisser in Danish, is from the same creators of the post-apocalyptic series The Rain, which also streams on Netflix. Although not much is currently known about the series beyond the trailer, it’s interesting that ‘nisse’ is a mythological creature from Nordic folklore that is traditionally described as being short, sporting a white beard, and wearing a conical or knit cap, with an appearance somewhat similar to that of a garden gnome.
Though the creatures in Elves appear to have pointy heads, sans a conical cap, that seems to be about where the comparisons end.
Elves premieres on Netflix on Nov. 28.