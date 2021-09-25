Watch: Netflix’s First Look At Extraction 2

The Netflix film Extraction is an action-packed force to be reckoned with. A powerhouse of a movie in both cast and storyline; it’s a tale of a black ops soldier whose mission is to rescue a drug lord’s son in Bangladesh.



Of course, things are never as simple as they seem and Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth, soon realizes that there’s a lot more at play than he ever could have imagined. From twisted

While some critics said the violence in the film was a bit much, it was a movie met with high reviews. In fact, it became Netflix’s most-watched original film. Extraction was streamed in 99 million households during the movie’s first four weeks.

Netflix announced its streaming event, TUDUM, and with the announcement came the promise of first looks and teasers for some of the service’s most successful projects. Among them, of course, was Extraction.

Extraction 2 has been in the works for some time, and now, fans have their first look at the upcoming film. From the covid-delays to a change in location for the film, a lot happened behind the scenes to make this movie happen, and it looks like it’s most certainly paid off.

Plus, fans of the film will note that an essential character is back. If you’ve not yet seen Extraction, now is the time to watch it before the second film comes out.