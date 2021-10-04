Watch: New DC FanDome Trailer Reveals All-Star Talent Line-Up

Following the success of the studio’s inaugural event last fall, Warner Bros. is hosting a second DC FanDome event this month. In just a couple of weeks, fans all over the world will be able to follow the live-streamed celebration of all things DC that is set to unveil various trailers, reveals, and much more about all the most-anticipated DC movies and TV series that are on their way over the next couple of years. And, on top of that, we can expect the cream of DC talent to take part in the event, as well.

This Monday, a new trailer for DC FanDome dropped, which revealed the incredible all-star list of talent that’s set to be involved in the event. Altogether, over 90 actors, creators producers and others are credited in the 35-second trailer, comprising the stars of the DCEU, the Arrowverse, HBO Max’s DC content and much more. Check it out above.

The list of nearly 100 names helps tease what we can expect from FanDome. With the presence of Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo and others confirmed, we can look forward to finding out more about Black Adam, probably getting our first look at The Rock in character as the ruler of Kahndaq. What’s more, Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton and Sasha Calle being on board tells us we’ll get some promotion for The Flash.

Over on the TV side of things, the Supergirl main cast will be in attendance. With the hit CW show coming to a close later this month, the convention will be able to offer an exclusive preview of the series finale and reflect on the Girl of Steel’s TV journey. The cast and crews of The Batman, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Batwoman, Peacemaker and many other productions will also be dropping by.

Don’t miss DC FanDome when it kicks off Saturday, October 16th at 10am PT.