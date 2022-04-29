Watch: New ‘Doctor Strange 2’ featurette previews Wanda’s return

While having Stephen Strange back on our screens so soon after Spider-Man: No Way Home is a big plus, arguably the character return fans are most looking forward to in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Scarlet Witch, with the movie marking Elizabeth Olsen’s first MCU appearance since last year’s WandaVision. We’re expecting some big developments for Wanda in this one, something that this new featurette further teases.

This “Wanda Returns” featurette, which you can check out via the video above, previews the surviving Maximoff twin’s role in Doctor Strange 2. As has become clear from the trailers, Olsen will get to play multiple iterations of her character in this reality-hopping movie. Sure enough, Marvel president Kevin Feige teases in this promo that audiences will “see other versions of Wanda Maximoff” alongside variants of Strange.

Olsen, meanwhile, notes that it was fun for her to transition from Wanda “taking her own life into her own hands” in the aforementioned Disney Plus show to her “experience” in this film, which by the looks of things, sees the sorceress become a little more proactive. Although whether she’ll ultimately do good or break bad remains to be seen.

Director Sam Raimi is also on hand to assure WandaVision fans that Doctor Strange 2 will “satisfy” them as it will “take them to the next level with the character they love.” Some intriguing clips featured in this promo include Wanda back at her Westview home with her sons, Tommy and Billy, and in one chilling moment, even looking straight at the camera.

It’s wild to think that Wanda began as just a minor player in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and now here she is as the main draw of an event flick that could reshape the MCU as we know it.

There’s not long to wait now until the Scarlet Witch makes her mark on the Multiverse of Madness, opening next Friday, May 6.