A newly unveiled Eternals deleted scene reveals more of Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman and Lia McHugh’s Sprite. After making its theatrical debut back in November, the epic ensemble superhero movie lands on Disney Plus this Wednesday.

Ahead of its streaming release, this lengthy deleted sequence offers a look at a dynamic underserved in the film itself, that between the future Black Knight and the youngest-looking Eternal. Catch it above.

The scene features Sprite confronting Dane at the museum where he works about his relationship with Sersi (Gemma Chan). After bamboozling him by showing off her ancient knowledge, including labeling a dinosaur skull as belonging to a Deviant and identifying a statue as her old friend Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sprite warns him that Sersi isn’t over her ex, Ikaris (Richard Madden), who she describes as “hot and he can fly.”

As Dane promises Sprite that she doesn’t need to hate him as he’s not going to take Sersi, the only family she has left, away from her, their conversation is interrupted by the museum starting to shake around them. All in all, this is an interesting little sequence that adds some more texture to both of these characters. However, it’s easy to see why it was ultimately removed as it’s a pretty slow-paced, dialogue-heavy scene in what is already a very long movie.

Still, fans will be glad this deleted footage is out as Marvel lovers are desperate for more of Harington’s character after Eternals’ post-credits scene not only teased him becoming the Black Knight but also set up an unlikely team-up with Mahershala Ali’s Blade. That presumably tells us we can expect him to return in the upcoming Blade film.

Eternals opens on digital and Disney Plus tomorrow and arrives on 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD from Feb. 15.