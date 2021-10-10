Watch: New Eternals Promo Makes Strange Changes To Avengers: Endgame Footage

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe project to arrive since Avengers: Endgame has directly referenced what happened in the Infinity Saga’s concluding chapter, but Eternals looks to be taking it to a whole new level.

The various movies and Disney Plus shows to have released since Endgame have all mentioned the Snap and its after effects, or even name-dropped some of the story’s major players, but a new TV spot for the upcoming cosmic blockbuster has gone one step further and incorporated footage to help establish its place in the mythology.

We knew that Eternals was going to be heavily impacted by the fallout from Endgame, but the latest promo has hammered that point home even further. However, it isn’t explained why the 30-second clip has a weird black dust emanating from the likes of Ant-Man and Iron Man, but I’m sure we’ll find out on November 5.

Let’s also hope that Ikaris’ “Eternals assemble” line comes off as a little less forced and cheesy within the context of the narrative, because it’s a bit of a clunker that stands out like a sore thumb in what’s a very dramatic and operatic trailer. Everything else looks suitably spectacular, though, but there must be reason for the Endgame edits.