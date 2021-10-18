Watch: New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Teases More Plot Details

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the forthcoming third installment of the original 1980s Ghostbusters film set to follow the grandchildren of the late Harold Ramis’s Egon Spengler on an all-new adventure, of which new plot details are being teased in a new international trailer which you can view above.

The third trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife depicts not one, but several mini Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men becoming sentient, riding around a Roomba and even eviscerating one of their own in a grocery store blender, among many other teased plot points.

The upcoming film follows the grandchildren of Harold Ramis’s Egon Spengler, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace). After Spengler’s daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon), inherits an Oklahoma farmhouse from her deceased father, she and her two children move there. The kids soon unravel the supernatural secrets of their mysterious family history after stumbling upon a Ghost Trap in the floorboards of the house.

In the opening to the trailer, we see a mysterious figure (Spengler?) driving a truck with the Ghost Trap, who then crashes the vehicle while seemingly being chased by supernatural forces. The figure drops the Ghost Trap into the floorboards of the house, only to be discovered by Phoebe years later.

Paul Rudd, who plays Phoebe’s teacher, is featured prominently in the trailer and he is seen dodging what appears to be none other than the hellhound-like Zuul around a grocery store.

We also see the children in the Ecto-1 vehicle confronting a Slimer-esque ghost on a fire hydrant.

The trailer apparently had leaked online a week ago, but we’re glad to see a higher resolution version coming to one of Sony’s official YouTube channels, as the only version of it before now was a lower quality video taken from a larger screen.

We’re excited to see how Ghostbusters: Afterlife brings the thrills and laughs when it haunts theaters on November 18th, 2021.