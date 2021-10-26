Watch: New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer Celebrates The Game’s Release

Marvel has released a new Guardians of the Galaxy game trailer today to celebrate its release on a wide array of platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, 5 and Xbox One, Series X|S.

The trailer gives a basic breakdown of what to expect from the game, including that it is full of action, is single-player, and you lead your team as Peter Quill in the adventure. The trailer states there are also over 30 classic ’80s hits you can listen to in-game via Quill’s cassette player and more than 40 in-game outfits to choose from as well.

In terms of the critical reception of the game so far, it’s been a surprisingly glowing response, despite a somewhat lackluster reception for the previously released Square Enix-published title Marvel’s Avengers, one year prior. While Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was developed by Eidos Montreal, Marvel’s Avengers was handled by Crystal Dynamics, and it did not come out on Switch.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Pre-Order And Deluxe Edition Bonuses Revealed 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In our own review of the game, we gave Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy four and a half stars, saying it’s like night and day compared to the previous game.

We lauded the game’s sprawling feel, with plenty of secrets to find while not being too big, boasting fluid and intuitive controls, intense combat and maintaining a good balance in its difficulty.

The game involves controlling Quill, who gives commands to the other characters that each have specific abilities, such as Rocket’s ability to hack locks and Drax’s strength to break through a cracked wall.

Check out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on most all modern console platforms and PC right now.