Watch: New Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Clip Is All About Chris Redfield

The lead-up to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is upon us, and fans are being treated to character spots where we’re provided the opportunity to learn more about the Redfields and what exactly they’re up against as the virus from Umbrella Corporation spreads.

Of course, if you’re a Resident Evil fan, you already know the carnage and chaos the virus brings. Welcome to Raccoon City is said to be more of a direct link to the games, giving fans the needed breath of fresh—or virus-filled— air that they’ve been hoping for.

Roberts starts by giving us a brief rundown of who Chris Redfield is.

“Chris Redfield is a small-town hero and now he’s part of the Raccoon City police force.”

Robbie Amell describes what’s going on in the film as clips of the virus infection the citizens of Raccoon City are played, giving fans a deeper look at the movie.

“Umbrella Corporation has a virus and the virus infects Raccoon City.”

EXCLUSIVE: A new clip from Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City gives us a closer look at how Chris Redfield transforms from small-town hero to action hero. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q8b5sqVyco — GameSpot (@GameSpot) October 26, 2021

Roberts says that Chris has to step up and become something more than a small-town hero if he wants to save Raccoon City.

“Chris has to become more than just the small-town hero, he has to become an action hero.”

Part of that journey means working with his sister, who, as the trailer shows, brings Chris news about what she believes is going on, and he’s less than receptive to her storytelling.

Amell comes back to finish the character featurette by giving news that will undoubtedly excite fans.

What’s really cool about our movie is that it’s very much an adaptation of the games. It’s like I’m living in the video game and it’s really, really exciting.”

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24th, 2021.