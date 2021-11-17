Watch: New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Blows Open The Spider-Verse

Fans were already hyped for it beforehand, but the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that landed back in August properly cemented the upcoming threequel as the most highly anticipated Marvel movie of the year. Thanks to its reveal of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock but also promises of much else besides, fans were immediately desperate to see more, with the call for a second trailer raging on ever since. Well, friends, the wait is now finally over. Check out the new trailer for No Way Home above.

Following on from Peter Parker’s secret identity being revealed to the world at the end of Far From Home, Tom Holland’s high school hero is missing his old anonymous life when No Way Home begins, which leads him to the doorstep of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. Together, they attempt a spell to erase Peter’s secret from the world but instead, they unbalance reality, causing some of the most dangerous villains from across the multiverse to descend on New York.

This cross-dimensional Sinister Six includes Molina’s Otto Octavius, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who’s set to look much different from his debut appearance in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While Molina and Dafoe’s foes were nailed the first time around, No Way Home is a chance for Foxx to be given better material as Electro so we really can’t wait to see him in action.

But, obviously, the comeback that fans have been really waiting for is the return of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, suiting up again as their versions of the webhead to team up alongside Holland. The union of three incarnations of Spider-Man, traditionally Marvel’s most beloved hero, would be an event on the scale of Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, this didn’t happen in this trailer despite it being extremely expected by fans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be a seriously big deal when it finally hits theaters on December 17.

Let us know how blown away you are by this trailer in the comments.