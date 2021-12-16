Watch: New trailer for Adrien Brody movie ‘Clean’ drops

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody is back in a big way. IFC Films just dropped a new trailer for the movie Clean, where Brody stars as a garbageman with a troubled past trying to live a simple, violence-free life. Unfortunately, it doesn’t go well.

The trailer is dark and gritty and opens with Brody driving around the neighborhood and looking after a young girl. For a moment there, it seems like this might be one of those redemptive, slow-moving stories about finding a new life, but it’s not.

Eventually, Brody is forced back into his previous life, and it becomes exceedingly clear that he knows his way around a fight, as well as what happens after a fight is over.

Here’s the official synopsis from IFC.

Clean, a man with a violent and criminal past, seeks redemption after being awakened by personal tragedy. He dedicates his life to his broken community, and the safety of young girl who reminds him of his daughter. When her life is put in danger, it ignites a return to the darkness and violence he’s worked so hard to leave behind. In his attempts to save her, he might very well save himself.

The movie, an official selection of the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, was directed by Paul Solet and written by Solet and Brody.

Solet said he enjoyed making a movie that dealt with complex themes in the press release.

For me, the notion of a person working to create something positive out of the challenges of the past is a deeply powerful, deeply personal theme. I believe we can change, and grow, and make things right if we’ve erred. And I also believe that to a great degree, we are who we are, for better or worse. That for some, redemption may only come with great sacrifice or not at all.

Brody said the film spoke to his artistic sensibility.

I grew up in New York City. From a young age I was struck by the impact of poverty, drugs and violence afflicting those around me. Although the city has changed, I am still troubled by the prevalence of these problems today that plague our outer boroughs, our upstate rural communities and small towns, as well as many other parts of our country. As an artist, my work has been shaped by this awareness. I long to tell stories that represent those who are striving to overcome the world’s brutality. Clean came about as a tribute to the fearlessness of those, who, in spite of pain, loss and regret, fight to hold on to their humanity and transcend the obstacles they face.

Clean arrives at theaters and VOD on January 28. In the meantime, you can catch Brody’s guest-starring role on the latest season of Succession on HBO.