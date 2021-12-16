Watch: New trailer for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Fans of the Minions films may have always wondered what makes Gru, well — Gru. How can he be villainous and maniacal at the same time but also soft and hilarious? What exactly set him on his path to becoming the Gru we know and love?

We’re about to get our answers in the form of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters next summer. Our favorite yellow Minions are motivated by their deep drive to serve and eventually settled on their leader Gru after unsuccessful paths in the past. This film, however, focuses on Gru’s past.

In the new teaser for the movie, fans meet a new Minion named Otto, who is clearly on a mission to steal our hearts and race to get home sweet home. A series of clips from the film are shown alongside the tune and Otto’s journey, and we’re already anxiously anticipating the film’s arrival.

The official website for the film is a groovy look at the 1970s, where a 12-year-old Gru seeks to become the world’s most famous supervillain. On his path to infamy, he quickly realizes that even the bad guys need help sometimes and that we all need friends we can rely on.

Starring Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Lucy Lawless — Rise of Gru is sure to be a hit for fans of the Minions, and a hilarious one at that.

Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 1, 2022.