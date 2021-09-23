Watch: Muppets Haunted Mansion Trailer Teases A Spooky Special

If you’ve found yourself singing “This Is Halloween” or “I Put A Spell On You” while baking spooky cupcakes in your kitchen lit by black flame candles, then you’re not only a lot like us, you’re ready for Halloween.

It’s been a long year. It’s actually been a long two years, so getting ready for Halloween a little early never hurt anyone. Streaming platforms have put out their Halloween film lists, decor has been on sale at your local hobby stores for weeks, and there’s a chill in the air if you’re lucky. Why not embrace spooky season to the fullest?

Disney Plus certainly is, and the Mouse House just released a trailer for its upcoming Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion.

So what exactly are the Muppets up against? A haunted mansion, of course, and all they’ve got to do is survive the night. Although, that will be no easy feat.

There are so many excellent references to The Haunted Mansion within the trailer—we never knew we needed the Muppets to find the Haunted Mansion, but now that they have, we’re thrilled.

The cast stars the Muppets we all know and love alongside Taraji P. Henson as The Bride, Yvette Nicole Brown as The Hearse Driver, Will Arnett as The Ghost Host, and Darren Criss as The Caretaker. You can watch Muppets Haunted Mansion on Disney Plus on Oct. 8. Be prepared to get spooky.