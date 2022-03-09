Lionsgate released a trailer of Tom Gormican’s upcoming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on Wednesday morning. The dark comedy action flick stars Nicolas Cage as the action film star Nick Cage and Pedro Pascal as Javi Gutierrez, a billionaire and superfan of the fictional washed-out actor who has a secret. When Cage visits Gutierrez for his birthday, his idyllic getaway is cut short by U.S. agents who recruit the actor to gather dirt on his only remaining fan.

Gormican, who previously wrote and directed 2014’s That Awkward Moment, co-wrote the film with Kevin Etten (Workaholics, Desperate Housewives). Etten also produced the film with Cage, Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen.

Cage and Pascal will star alongside more in-character celebrities. Neil Patrick Harris is cast as Cage’s agent while Grammy-winning comedian Tiffany Haddish plays the role of a CIA agent trying to recruit Cage into her investigation.

Additional cast members include Sharon Horgan, Lily Sheen, Ike Barinholtz, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi, and Paco León.

The film is one of many Cage has lined up for the year. The actor also stars in upcoming westerns from Brett Donowho’s (The Old Way) and Gabe Polsky (Butcher’s Crossing). Cage will also star alongside Ashley Green and Ron Perlman in Tim Brown’s The Retirement Plan.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent originally eyed a March 2021 release date, but later received an official theatrical release date of April 12, and the film will premier this weekend at SXSW.