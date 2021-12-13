The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite couple has made the internet blush after another suitably adorable clip from the duo.

While promoting the upcoming and much-hyped threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya tugged at the heartstrings of the internet yet again while talking about cooking together at home.

“Every time [Zendaya] cooks, she goes millimeters from – not chopping her fingers off – her hand off”, Tom Holland remarked in the interview, much to the chagrin of his partner. Zendaya clarifies the situation by also saying they’re very “controlling in the kitchen”, she continues with “I like to do it my way, he likes to do it his way” she finished.

To have the last laugh on the situation, Holland accused Zendaya of significantly over pouring spices and condiments onto meals.

It’s rather fitting that Peter Parker and MJ’s actors are dating, as it’s in keeping with tradition. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst (Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy) dated, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone (Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man duology) dated – and now it’s Holland and Zendaya’s turn at the fabled tradition for the Homecoming trilogy.

Speculation is still running rampant for No Way Home, and there have been theories that perhaps Peter Parker’s friends, Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds, are turning into villains to complete a Sinister Six.

Regardless, there’s so much hype for No Way Home that Dec. 16 can’t come quick enough for webheads.