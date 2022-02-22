The first trailer has dropped for Netflix‘s Black Crab, where Noomi Rapace will have to brave a post-apocalyptic war-torn world.

The Swedish action thriller coming to the streaming platform next month by director Adam Berg follows six soldiers on a last-ditch mission to end the war that has torn their lives asunder.

Rapace plays a speed skater-turned-soldier, Caroline Edh, whose stake in the mission is far different than her comrades — saving her daughter.

Centering on a long, harsh winter journey across a frozen sea, the crew must embark on a life-or-death route into enemy territory to transport a mystery payload that could end the conflict for good. However, everyone seems to be harboring secrets that could lead to danger in the road ahead.

Rapace is perhaps best known for her role as Lisbeth Salander in the original Swedish The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo films. She’s also starred in a number of films in the U.S., such as Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel, Prometheus, and the Robert Downey Jr.-led blockbuster Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Black Crab is based upon a 2002 novel of the same name by Jerker Virdborg.

The film also stars Aliette Opheim, Dar Salim, Jakob Oftebro, Ardalan Esmaili, Erik Enge, Cecilia Säverman, Martin Hendrikse, and Ilir Latifi.

Black Crab comes to Netflix March 18.