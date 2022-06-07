Watch: Official teaser for Norwegian film ‘Troll’ from ‘Tomb Raider’ director

If you were expecting to see any neon-colored fright wigs in Netflix’s upcoming Troll you’re in for a disappointment. If, however, your taste runs towards Norse Myths, mountainous landscapes, and giant stone monsters, you just may be in for a treat.

According to Netflix, Troll, the Norwegian film directed by Tomb Raider director Roar Uthaug, tells the story of an ancient monster “awakened in a Norwegian mountain” by a group of modern researchers. When the Troll returns to life, “a rag-tag group of heroes must come together to try and stop it from wreaking deadly havoc.”

The trailer opens with a voiceover (in Norwegian) recounting a rhyme that tells of the ancient trolls. The team, traveling in helicopters, searches for signs of the existence of the mythical creatures in the mountains of Dovre. A researcher and her father stand before a seeming hilltop … that suddenly opens its eye.

Soon, the monster is awake and destroying everything on its path, headed straight for the capital city of Oslo.

Troll stars Norwegian actors Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Lilyhammer actor Mads Sjøgård Pettersen, and Gard B. Eisvold. Playwright Espen Aukan wrote the screenplay.

“Troll is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years,” director Uthaug shared in a statement.”To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

Troll premieres on Netflix later this year.