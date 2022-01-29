With everyone and their aunt having seen Spider-Man: No Way Home by now, spoilers are fair game so the official Spider-Man YouTube channel is starting to release clips from the threequel blockbuster. While Marvel and Sony are yet to officially share any footage of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s returns, however, this new clip showcases the movie’s villains coming together for the first time. See it for yourself above.

Having been escorted back to Doctor Strange’ sanctum, a confused Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe) is confronted by old colleague Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), who cruelly calls him a “walking corpse.” Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) confirms the truth to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that both of these villains ended up dying while fighting their universe’s version of Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx’s Electro is chilling in his cell.

For Raimiverse fans, this was a pretty epic scene as it featured Dafoe and Molina’s iconic villains coming face to face for the first time. The fact that Norman and Otto know each other is something not confirmed in the original trilogy, but it makes sense seeing as both men are into groundbreaking scientific advancements.

It’s also a hugely important moment for the film’s storyline. Peter’s discovery that Spider-Man caused their deaths spurs his desire to not just send the villains back to their universes, as originally planned, but to avert their fates by curing them of their various psychological and physical ailments.

It’s yet to be specified exactly when Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available to own at home, but it is expected to have dropped on digital by the end of February, with its Blu-ray release following in March.