Josh Brolin is a rancher in Amazon Studios’ next thriller series with western vibes. Outer Range is coming to Prime Video on April 15.

As you can see for yourself above, the trailer for this upcoming mystery psychological thriller focuses on Brolin as he traverses the “void” of his enigmatic life as a rancher.

Brolin will be joined by Imogen Poots, Noah Reid, and Matt Lauria, in a story developed by Brian Watkins, who has a number of acclaimed works to his credit. Overall, the narrative will revolve around Brolin’s character Royal Abbott, a rancher who uncovers a life-changing mystery in the wilderness of Wyoming.

What the story will actually be about is definitely a mouthful going by what Amazon has posted as the show’s premise.

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. A thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Going by the synopsis alone, it appears as though the role of Royal Abbott will be right up Brolin’s alley, and we can’t wait to see him in a much more grounded story after his portrayal of Gurney in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.