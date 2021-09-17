Watch: Paranormal Activity 7 Trailer Reveals Title And Release Date

Fans of horror films and Paranormal Activity have a huge reason to get excited! Paramount+ just released the first-ever teaser trailer for the seventh installment in the series and finally revealed its official title — Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

The film is set to star Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Henry Ayers-Brown, and Dan Lippert. Jason Blum, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey will be producing alongside original Paranormal Activity director Oren Peli and Christopher Landon who wrote the second, third, and fourth installments of the series.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin is set to be available on the Paramount+ on October 29th.