Watch: Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Gets A Shocking New Trailer And Poster

The official trailer for the upcoming Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin film has been released, along with a promotional poster, ComicBook reports.

The film is the latest installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise dropping just in time for Halloween, exclusive on Paramount Plus.

The film is directed by William Eubank and written by Christopher Landon. The Jason Blum-produced film stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown. Co-producing the movie is Oren Peli, with Christopher Landon, Steven Schneider, and Jenny Hinkey executive producing.

Check out the poster, which depicts what looks like a change of scenery for the franchise: A spooky abandoned church from which a bloody trail extends in a snowy field.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Poster Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The film depicts a documentarian making a film about her Amish relatives, trying to explore the life her late mother had living there, in a luddite village apparently stalked by a demon. Like past installments, the film we are seeing is the “documentary” within the story, in the tradition of found footage horror popularized by films like 1999’s The Blair Witch Project. The film looks like a spooky good time, conjuring a tale of crazed villagers holding a dark secret.

The original 2007 Paranormal Activity film was a shoe-string budget success story that helped reinvigorate the found footage genre when it was picked up for wide release into packed theaters back in 2009. The flick spurred six sequels, including the upcoming film.

Dropping on the same day on Paramount Plus is the documentary about the franchise, Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, offering behind-the-scenes glimpses and never-before-seen footage.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, which will be the series’ seventh installment, and the aforementioned documentary will be released on Oct. 29, 2021, exclusively on Paramount Plus.