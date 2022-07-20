Peacock has just unveiled the official trailer for its latest LGBTQ+ slasher They/Them from Blumhouse Productions. After another globally successful thriller in The Black Phone, Blumhouse has set its sights on the LGBTQ+ community, catering to the ever-growing demographic of non-conformist gender identities and sexualities. From what we’ve seen in the trailer, They/Them looks like a modernized, queer-ified version of Friday the 13th — and we’re here for it.

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee John Logan in his directorial debut and produced by Jason Blum, They/Them is a never-before-seen slasher film that seems to somehow empower persons of varying gender identities and sexual orientations all while a literal bloodbath ensues — which is pretty impressive. They/Them stars an ensemble cast that includes Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, and Austin Crute.

Along with the trailer, Peacock also disclosed the official synopsis for the film, which reads as follows:

When a group of LGBTQ+ campers arrives at Whistler Camp – a conversion camp run by Owen Whistler (Kevin Bacon) – they are promised a “new sense of freedom” by the end of the week. But as the counselors attempt to psychologically break down each of the campers, a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, and they must reclaim their power if they’re going to survive the horrors of the camp.

Speaking to Deadline, John Logan described the film as “a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp.” They/Them is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Aug. 5, 2022.