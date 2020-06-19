In something you would’ve never believed just six months ago, 2020 has seen a fairly big drought of superhero movies, with only Birds of Prey and Bloodshot squeaking into theaters before the coronavirus pandemic messed everything up. Heavy hitters like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 have now been kicked back to later in the year and audiences currently face a superhero-free summer. At least, on the big screen.

After all, let’s not forget that there’s a Netflix Original superhero movie premiering in July. Titled The Old Guard, it’s based on Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s comic of the same name and revolves around a group of mercenaries who are actually centuries-old immortals that have incredible fighting skills and can also heal from any wound.

Charlize Theron stars as their leader Andromache of Scythia, also known as Andy, and Netflix have dropped a new promo today – seen above – which introduces her to audiences and gives us a brief overview of what to expect from the character. Suffice it to say, Andy looks like another great role for the Atomic Blonde star.

Born in the Western Asian Steppes in the 5th Millennium BCE, not only is she a bounty hunter and soldier, but also “a revolutionary who was once worshipped as a god.” Clearly, she’s not someone to be messed with and given that Theron has proven herself in action-heavy roles before, we’ve got no doubt that she’ll knock this one out of the park.

In fact, the few glimpses of her that we see here are certainly tantalizing and you can bet that we’ll be checking out The Old Guard when it makes its way onto Netflix next month. On July 10th, to be exact.