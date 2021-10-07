Watch: Resident Evil Movie Alt Trailer Shows Why Claire Comes Back To Raccoon City

In case you wanted more after viewing the Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City trailer that dropped this morning, there’s an alternative version out there that is offering even more insight into the motivations of Kaya Scodelario’s Claire Redfield.

The horror survival film coming to theaters next month is based on the hit zombie video game series of the same film and will combine the plots of the first two games, trying to more closely align with the source material than previous film adaptations.

The alternative trailer, which you can view above, shows different clips than what we’ve already seen, opening with Claire hitchhiking her way back into her now zombie-ridden hometown. Things take a turn for the worse when the trucker giving Claire a ride inadvertently runs over a random person in the road, with the driver’s dog lapping up the person’s blood in a creepy foreshadowing of the zombified canine we see later in the trailer.

Claire’s brother Chris, played by Robbie Amell, then asks why she’s returned after what seems like a long time. She then explains that, with the whole town being poisoned, “if we don’t contain this, it could threaten the whole world.”

We later see the disturbing experiments conducted by Neal McDonough’s evil William Birkin, including what looks like a person or creature filleted and stretched out on a table.

We’ll just have to see how well director Johannes Roberts nails the adaptation compared to previous action-heavy entries when Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City shambles its way into theaters on November 24th.