Watch: Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City International Trailer Reveals New Footage

The marketing campaign for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has exploded into life, and in the space of four days we’ve already seen three different trailers for Johannes Roberts’ video game adaptation.

If you didn’t get the message from the previous two promos, the latest stab at bringing the video game favorite to the big screen is a million miles away from the six-film series spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich, which favored an action-driven approach over atmospheric and claustrophobic horror.

The new international trailer is markedly different from the domestic spot, featuring a completely revamped introductory sequence and plenty of new footage. It almost completely forgoes any glimpses of the set pieces to focus more on the scary aspects, so the studio are clearly keen to entice fans of both the action and horror genres to the theater.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releases on November 24, and it’s one of just several projects based on the console franchise in the works, with Netflix’s live-action series already in the midst of production. Roberts has proven himself capable of crafting tension-fueled genre films and the ensemble is suitably stacked with a mix of rising stars and established names, so we could be looking at a sizeable box office hit.