Watch: Ryan Reynolds Becomes The Hero In Final Free Guy Trailer

Do you realize we haven’t had a new (live-action) Ryan Reynolds movie since 2019? Thanks to the pandemic pushing a lot of his upcoming projects back, the Canadian actor wasn’t seen on our screens much in 2020. But that’s about to change. First of all, Samuel L. Jackson sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard lands next week and, a couple of months later, Free Guy finally hits theaters, too. And you can get a new look at the high-concept action-comedy in this latest – and final – trailer.

A bit like The Matrix meets The LEGO Movie by way of Deadpool, Free Guy stars Reynolds as Guy, an ordinary, cheery bank teller who discovers he’s actually an NPC in an open world video game when he meets hacker Milly (Jodie Comer). Guy must step up and become the hero himself in order to save his world when the game’s creator, Antoine (Taika Waititi), decides to shut it down.

This trailer does a great job at teasing the crazy set pieces that await us in this film, like Guy realizing he’s indestructible after falling off a skyscraper, as well as Reynolds and Comer’s entertaining double act. This is the British actress’ first major blockbuster role, following her breakout performance in TV’s Killing Eve. She’ll next be seen in Ridley Scott’s historical epic The Last Duel with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

We got our first glimpse at Free Guy back in early 2020, ahead of its original release date of that July. 20th Century Studios then kept delaying it by a few months, as Disney attempted to second-guess the pandemic, before it ultimately settled on arriving in cinemas this August 13th. It’s got a fair bit of hype to live up to, then, but hopefully the Shawn Levy-directed production will turn out to be just as much as fun as it looks. And, after that, we’ve still got another Ryan Reynolds movie to go – Red Notice comes to Netflix sometime in the second half of 2021.