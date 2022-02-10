Watch: Ryan Reynolds is a time traveler in ‘The Adam Project’ trailer

Last November, Red Notice smashed records to become Netflix’s biggest movie ever, thanks to its triple-decker of stars. Now one of them is back with another flashy original film for the streamer, and it feels like there’s a good chance this one could give Red Notice a run for its money. Get your first look at The Adam Project, a high-concept sci-fi starring Ryan Reynolds as a time traveler who returns to his own past to team up with his younger self, via the new trailer above.

While there’s no Dwayne Johnson or Gal Gadot on show here, Reynolds is joined by a host of big-name stars in The Adam Project, a couple of whom are likewise known for their Marvel superhero roles. The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, plays Reynolds’ father, whose mysterious disappearance when Adam was a boy serves as the crux of the whole plot.

Ryan Reynolds And Mark Ruffalo Are Father And Son In New Photos From The Adam Project 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Zoe Saldana is also on board and appears to be playing Reynolds’ space gun-toting love interest. What’s more, in a move that’ll please fans of 2000s rom-com 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner reunites with Ruffalo as Adam’s mom. Newcomer Walker Scobell, meanwhile, serves as co-lead as the young Adam, whose life is turned upside down when his future self appears at his home.

Fresh off their collaboration on Free Guy, The Adam Project brings Reynolds back together with director Shawn Levy. Unsurprisingly for the producer of Stranger Things, Levy looks to have brought a winning 1980s Amblin feel to this movie, with the trailer going for more of an earnest, old-fashioned family adventure flick vibe and playing down the focus on Reynolds’ signature wise-assery (though that is in the mix, of course).

The Adam Project makes its journey to Netflix worldwide in just over a month’s time on March 11.