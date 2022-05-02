Watch: Samara Weaving stars in first trailer for Hulu romcom ‘The Valet’

Did you watch Peacock’s Marry Me earlier this year and wish for another movie to come along right away that basically has the same plot? Well, then, congratulations because here comes The Valet, a romantic comedy headed to Hulu in a couple of weeks that just debuted its first trailer this Monday, which you can check out above.

As you can see from the trail, The Valet sports a matching “gorgeous celebrity ends up in an unlikely romance with a regular joe” premise to Marry Me. In this case, the movie swaps out Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson out for Ready or Not‘s Samara Weaving and Eugenio Derbez (CODA). To be fair to The Valet, though, the similarities are just a coincidence as the film is actually a remake of the 2006 French film of the same name.

Derbez features as Antonio, a parking valet who ends up caught up in the life of movie star Olivia Allan (Weaving), after an embarrassing encounter with the actress which is snapped by the paparazzi. In order to hide her affair with a married man, Allan’s PR team advises her to pretend to date Antonio to fool the press. Cue hilarious hijinks and unexpected developing feelings.

Although Derbez is a veteran of the genre — you may have seen him in 2018’s Overboard remake — The Valet marks horror icon Weaving’s first time leading a romcom. The Australian was last seen on our screens in 2021’s G.I. Joe flick Snakes Eyes and will next appear in Damien Chazelle’s star-studded period drama Babylon. Derbez, meanwhile, is fresh off winning a joint SAG award along with the ensemble cast of CODA.

Co-starring Max Greenfield, Betsy Brandt, Carmen Salinas, and Marisol Nichols, The Valet cruises onto Hulu this May 20. It’ll release on Disney Plus internationally the same day.