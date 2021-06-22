Watch: Scooby-Doo And Courage The Cowardly Dog Team Up In New Crossover Movie Trailer

Scooby-Doo has crossed over with a lot of iconic characters over his 50 years on our screens, but his latest team-up is such a perfect match it’s just surprising it’s never happened before. This fall, get ready for the Great Dane to meet that other talking cartoon dog who’s known for running away from monsters. That’s right, the Mystery Inc. gang is about to encounter Courage the Cowardly Dog in a new upcoming animated film. Check out the trailer for Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog via the player above.

The trailer reveals Scooby, Shaggy and the gang ending up in Courage’s hometown of Nowhere, the mid-Kansas neighborhood where more creepy and mysterious stuff happens than anywhere else in the world (at least that’s what it says on the town flag). As you’d expect, the two pooches get on like a house on fire – when they aren’t being chased around by gigantic cicada monsters, that is. Here’s what the official synopsis teases is in store:

“Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out? Try not to get scared. We double-dog dare you!”

Courage the Cowardly Dog ran for four acclaimed seasons from 1999-2002. While a CGI special aired back in 2014, the franchise hasn’t enjoyed as much of an afterlife as some of its fellow Cartoon Network shows from that period – e.g. The Powerpuff Girls – so fans should be over the moon to see Courage back in action again. You have to wonder if this crossover with Scooby is being viewed as a test-run for a potential revival of some kind.

Featuring the voices of Frank Welker, Matthew Lillard, Grey Griffin, Kate Micucci as Scooby-Doo and friends, with Marty Grabstein reprising Courage, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog is set to be released on both Digital and DVD on September 14, 2021.