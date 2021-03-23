Watch: Scorpion Battles Sub-Zero In New Mortal Kombat Trailer

Mortal Kombat has been a fixture of the video game world for nearly thirty years, with fans addicted to its memorable fighters, bonkers story and brutal fighting action. There are a whole bunch of iconic characters in the series, too, though at the top of the pile are ninjas Scorpion and Sub-Zero. The rivals were introduced in the original Mortal Kombat, where Scorpion was out for revenge after Sub-Zero and his Lin Kuei clan killed his family.

Ever since then, the pair have had a special animosity and their respective fire and ice-based powers make for a nicely balanced match-up. Seeing these two go toe-to-toe is something any Mortal Kombat adaptation has to get right and judging by some new clips in the above trailer, the upcoming movie has nailed it.

Hiroyuki Sanada is playing Scorpion and Joe Taslim is Sub-Zero, with fresh pieces of footage teasing a showdown for the ages. It seems that Sub-Zero’s cryogenic abilities are going to be put to brutally effective use, with him throwing opponents through jagged ice walls, conjuring frozen swords from moisture in the air and freezing bullets heading towards him. He’s a cool customer, but Scorpion looks to have a worthy response to all this chilly trickery: “Get over here!”

I’m hoping that by the end of the movie we’ll have gotten to see Scorpion’s fully powered hellfire attacks, and if they can reference the first game by having him rip off his face to reveal a fire-breathing skull that incinerates the Lin Kuei, I’ll let out a cheer.

With Mortal Kombat‘s release now under a month away, expect to see that dragon logo everywhere you look. I’m counting down the days until April 15th when I’ll be yelling “FINISH HIM!” at my TV screen on several occasions.