Watch: ‘Senior Year’ trailer marks Rebel Wilson’s return to film

After being teased in Netflix’s film slate back in early February, the Rebel Wilson-led comedy feature Senior Year just dropped its first trailer early this morning, promising to be a hysterical, raunchy romp.

Senior Year follows protagonist Stephanie Conway, a high school senior in the year 2002 who has it all, from the boyfriend to the cheerleading captaincy. Conway is teed up to take the title of prom queen that year before a cheerleading accident puts her in a coma… for 20 years. Now a 37-year-old in the year 2022, Conway returns to high school, determined to finish the senior year that was taken away from her, all while dealing with the whiplash of how the dynamics of high school (and, indeed, the rest of the world) have changed since she was last a student.

The trailer teases a few of Courtney’s discoveries and plights, including her fascination with social media and influencing, her shock with the new cheerleading hierarchy, and her choice to be her true self this time around; a luxury she didn’t afford herself when she was a teenager.

One may draw comparisons of the film’s premise to the 2012 film 21 Jump Street, which also featured the main characters trying to adjust to the dizzying changes of high school social life after having not been students themselves for a couple of decades. Unlike Phil Lord’s action-comedy, though, Senior Year appears to be firmly in the comedy category.

The film will be Wilson’s first film in almost three years, having last played Jennyanydots in the 2019 musical film Cats. Also among its cast is Justin Hartley (Smallville, This Is Us), Sam Richardson (Werewolves Within), and Golden Globe nominee Alicia Silverstone.

Senior Year releases on Netflix on May 13.