Watch: Shang Chi’s Simu Liu Gets Kicked In The Face During Stunt Gone Wrong

We’re getting some glimpses at the behind-the-scenes mayhem that went into the beautifully executed stunt choreography of Marvel’s Shang-Chi thanks to actor Simu Liu sharing an outtake on Instagram.

The news comes to us from a Reddit post that depicts the mishap in which the actor gets kicked in the face during a stunt gone wrong. Check out the post below:

Not to worry, however, as Liu apparently recovered just fine from the stunt. He captioned it “THE ONE WHERE I ALMOST DIED” he wrote further on in the caption “(OK IT WASN’T THAT BAD).”

The Destin Daniel Cretton-directed film has one foot planted in martial arts and another in a more mystical realm. It follows an emotional story of a family being splintered in three different directions by the same tragedy, only to be reunited later in fantastical circumstances.

The film co-stars Awkwafina as Katy, Tony Chi-Wai Leung as Xu Wenwu, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, and many others.

The film released last month to positive reviews and a favorable box office reception.

The movie also represents the first Marvel Studios film with an Asian director and predominantly Asian cast.

Revolving around mythical beasts, immortality-granting mystical rings, and parkour-laden martial arts stunts that span in setting from building scaffolds to a bisected bus, the film was a rollicking good time. Though the ending relies a little too heavily on computer-generated imagery, Shang-Chi still satisfies overall, as reflected in its impressively certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%.