Watch: New Shang-Chi Footage Teases A Thrilling Action Scene

With Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home mostly gaining all the attention, the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also coming this year is being unfairly overlooked to some extent. From what we saw in the first trailer, the martial arts-themed Marvel movie promises to be an awesome ride, and this scrap of new footage further teases the epic action that awaits us.

MCU fans have noted that some theaters have begun showing an updated promo as of this weekend, which includes an extended glimpse at one of the film’s thrilling fight sequences. Specifically, it’s from a scene that appears to be a flashback to Simu Liu’s hero’s training in his youth.

Twitter account @ShangChiBr shared a recording of the moment in question on social media and you can check it out via the tweet below:

Uma nova cena de #ShangChi está sendo exibida nos cinemas. pic.twitter.com/uhpYaCUxnp — Shang-Chi Brasil (@ShangChiBR) June 6, 2021

We already got a look at this flashback fight in the original trailer, but there are a few extra shots slid into this clip that better demonstrate how good Shang-Chi is in combat. After all, he’s not the son of the Mandarin for nothing.

Yes, the iconic supervillain is finally making his MCU debut in this movie, as played by Tony Leung. The familial connection to Shang-Chi is an innovation for the screen, though, as is the reimagining of the titular mystical rings that grant him his powers as arm bands instead of hand jewelry – maybe to better differentiate them from the Infinity Gauntlet.

When the film begins, Shang-Chi has managed to escape his father and lives an ordinary life in San Francisco, having befriended Awkwafina’s quirky Katy. However, the kung-fu master must confront his past when he’s once again drawn back into the world of the sinister Ten Rings organization.

Slotting in between Black Widow in July and Eternals in November, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3rd.