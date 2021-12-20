Watch ‘Snowpiercer’ before it leaves Netflix next month

If you haven’t watched Bong Joon Ho’s genius film Snowpiercer, you’ll want to do so real soon.

Netflix has announced that the 2013 sci-fi film will leave the service on January 2nd, 2022, giving viewers have less than a fortnight to enjoy the masterpiece before it leaves the station.

Captain America actor Chris Evans starred in the futuristic dystopian film, where the world’s surface has frozen over due to a failed climate-change experiment. The only ones who survived the catastrophe are those who boarded the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe. After a new class system emerges based on which carriage people live in, Evans’ character decides to lead a group of people out of poverty by battling from the back of the train to the front.

Besides Evans, the film starred other big names such as Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Ed Harris (Westworld), and Octavia Spencer (The Help), who were all pivotal in creating a realistic atmosphere on the train.

The film underperformed at the box office and only brought in $86 million worldwide. Despite its poor performance, the film received rave reviews and boasts a 94 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s no surprise the film was well-received when you take into account the film was directed by Bong Joon Ho, who later went on to win three Oscars for his film Parasite.

Even though the film didn’t hit its mark, it still gathered enough attention to be adapted into a series of the same name for the network TNT. Starring Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, the show has performed well enough to get multiple seasons, the third of which will premiere January 24, 2022.

Whether you plan to watch the series or not, do yourself a favor and check out Snowpiercer before it leaves Netflix.