Watch: Sony re-edits ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ as a festive rom-com

Even though we’re talking about a big budget superhero blockbuster that features an alien parasite who bites people’s heads off, the cast and crew of Venom: Let There Be Carnage maintained throughout the buildup that it was a love story first and foremost.

In fact, director Andy Serkis even revealed that he was toying with the idea of subtitling the sequel Love Will Tear Us Apart before deciding on a more on-brand moniker that incorporated Woody Harrelson’s villain. Watching the ludicrous comic book romp, it’s evident that the creative team didn’t stumble upon those romantic comedy elements by mistake.

Taking the ball and running with it, Sony have now re-edited a brand new trailer for Let There Be Carnage ahead of the home video release on Tuesday, which transforms the explosive action-packed 97-minute breeze into a festive rom-com, and you won’t be surprised in the slightest to hear that it works perfectly.

Eddie Brock and his symbiotic life partner experience the majority of emotional beats we’ve come to expect from the rom-com genre, including the happy ending on a sun-kissed beach, and it’s great to see the studio lean so heavily into Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s reputation as the unlikeliest romance film of the year.