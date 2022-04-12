Spider-Man: No Way Home might have taken used references and nostalgia to hook audiences to an extreme, but it seems that beyond the surface-level theater-shattering surprise appearances, the Spidey threequel managed to pack in quite a few Easter Eggs of a more subtle nature that called back to earlier installments in the franchise, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large.

In this short clip from Collider, which you can see above, all of No Way Home‘s numerous nods to past MCU flicks or storylines are compiled in one place. That even includes ones involving past live-action incarnations of the web-slinging superhero, as well as the cheeky reference to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 at the beginning of the film.

Starring Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker, Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in theaters late last year and managed to earn a whopping $1.892 billion at the box office. That cemented a place as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, not to mention one of the most acclaimed comic book flicks of the past two decades.

The MCU will now use the backdrop of No Way Home‘s plot-line to carry huge parts of Phase 4 and beyond, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi revealing that his movie is basically a continuation of that story, as Marvel Studios further explores the plethora of opportunities existing beyond the gates of the multiverse.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available for digital and Blu-ray purchase.