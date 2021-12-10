Watch: Spider-Man speaks to the world in new ‘No Way Home’ TV spot

With just one week to go before Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in U.S. theaters, a new TV spot has arrived, revealing what looks to be a key scene from the movie that we haven’t seen before. The upcoming threequel promises to be the biggest challenge yet for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he faces five of the most dangerous foes from across the Spider-Verse⏤all while dealing with being public enemy number one after Mysterio framed him for murder.

This new TV spot sees Spidey attempting to come clean to the public about who he is and the troubles he’s facing. The Canadian promo opens with a clip showcasing the webhead sharing a livestream that’s plastered across giant screens surrounded by crowds, with his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) among them. The chyron at the bottom reveals that Peter is sharing this via The Daily Bugle, even though⏤or maybe because⏤they’ve been running a smear campaign against him.

“The truth is, I actually brought those dangerous people here,” admits a maskless Peter, referring to the spell he and Strange performed that allowed the likes of Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) to crossover into the MCU’s dimension. Interspersed with high-octane shots of the hero in battle with his enemies, there are further clips from Peter’s livestream.

Dolby reveals new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“The world, if you’re watching, wish me luck,” he pleads. “Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man could really use some.”

From the looks of things, Peter is sharing this video during a quiet moment in what could be the film’s climactic battle, going by the debris-laden background behind him and the generally heavy tone of the scene. It seems a lot like this is the classic “hero’s low-point” moment before he finds the strength to continue. Is this video how Peter gets the world back on his side after the spell failed to do the trick?

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas on Dec. 17, after opening in the U.K. on the 15th.