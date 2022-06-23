Thor: Love and Thunder will mark an uncertain moment in the God of Thunder’s life after his heroic journey in the Infinity Saga. In fact, you could bet your bottom dollar that losing his girlfriend, his mother, father, and brother, Mjolnir, Asgard itself, and failing to kill Thanos before the Snap must have exacted a toll heavier than any other MCU character could conceive. But as if the poor Sparkles wasn’t already going through enough, Taika Waititi’s upcoming flick will have him face two of those lost loved ones at the same time, one in the form of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and the other a seemingly repaired Mjolnir.

Waititi recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and unveiled a new clip from his anticipated follow-up to Ragnarok. In it, Hemsworth’s titular character and Korg talk about Jane’s return, and he hilariously remarks that it must be hard for Thor to see his “ex-girlfriend and ex-hammer hanging out and getting on so well.” Thor then reaches out to summon Mjolnir, but the hammer seems undisturbed by his call. Instead, Stormbreaker slowly creeps up from behind Thor, so he tries to play it off as casually as he can.

An extended Thor: Love and Thunder clip has been released! pic.twitter.com/9qYDKlJHEO — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) June 23, 2022

Barring its past version in Avengers: Endgame, Odinson may have lost out on the opportunity to reunite with Mjolnir again. Alas, that legendary hammer will never pull Thor off his feet again, but the character might still have the chance to win back the girl.

I guess we’ll find out if the self-proclaimed strongest Avenger can find his happy ending in Love and Thunder when the movie comes out on July 8.