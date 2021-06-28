Watch: The Suicide Squad Promo Teases Harley Quinn Torture Scene

It feels like a lifetime ago that the sizzle reel for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad dropped at last year’s DC FanDome, but now that we’re edging closer to the August 6th release date, we can expect a bombardment of promotional material for the irreverent ensemble film that brings together a dysfunctional band of villains for a deadly mission, and hopefully the results will be better the second time out after David Ayer’s dismal opener.

Just the other day, a new full-length trailer arrived that showcased even more of the dark humor and big action that’s set to characterize the DCEU blockbuster. While it would be both dismissive and more than a little reductive to simply call The Suicide Squad an R-rated Guardians of the Galaxy, those comparisons are hardly wide of the mark, either.

The Suicide Squad Gallery 1 of 30

After suffering the disappointment of watching Birds of Prey bomb at the box office, even though it almost instantly found a new life as an cult classic, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will have a point to prove now that she’s been promoted to headlining the ensemble in the absence of Suicide Squad stars Will Smith and Jared Leto.

Gunn has already teased the best set piece he’s ever written and shot that revolves around the Joker’s former beau, but thing clearly aren’t going to be made easy for the former Harleen Quinzell. A new promo – which can be found over at Reddit – hints at a torture scene, one that presumably ties into the initial attempts to rescue her glimpsed in previous trailers, but we all know that she ain’t no damsel in distress. We’re mere weeks away from The Suicide Squad, so now would be the ideal time to board the hype train.