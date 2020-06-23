Watch: First Superman: Man Of Tomorrow Trailer Teases A Thrilling Ride

It wasn’t too long ago that we got our hands on Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, but DC aren’t ones to rest on their laurels and are already hard at work on Superman: Man of Tomorrow, which should be with us this summer (an exact date has yet to be revealed).

The animated effort will see a young Clark Kent growing into his powers and taking the first steps towards his nascent career as a superhero while trying to adjust to his new job as a Daily Planet intern. Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss will voice Kal-El, while fellow American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto is on board to play his nemesis Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario, meanwhile, is Lois Lane.

Up above, you can catch the first trailer for the film, which promises another thrilling DC adventure for fans to sink their teeth into, with many notable characters from the comics putting in appearances. Perhaps the most exciting though is Lobo, who will be played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Brett Dalton here. We also get a look at Ike Amadi’s (Mass Effect 3) Martian Manhunter, with the preview teasing the challenges that Clark will come up against as he transitions into becoming the Man of Steel.

All things considered, it’s a promising look at the movie, which hits Digital HD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD this summer. While live-action DC films can be hit or miss, their animated output is usually pretty solid, with the likes of alt-history tale Superman: Red Son, crossover Justice League vs. Teen Titans and dark mystery Batman: Gotham by Gaslight all being excellent. If Superman: Man of Tomorrow is anything like those aforementioned efforts, it’ll surely be a treat for fans and one that we can’t wait to get our hands on.