Watch: Surgery is the new sex in ‘Crimes of the Future’ trailer

The new trailer for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future features a ton of self-inflicted torture, sex, gore, and body horror. So basically a David Cronenberg film.

Starring Viggo Mortensen, who’s been a longtime collaborator of Cronenberg in movies such as A History of Violence, Eastern Promises, and A Dangerous Method, this new story takes place in a weird alternate future where humans have somehow got rid of bodily pain, but some of them continue to actively seek it.

Because the trailer is so NSFW, you have to watch it directly on YouTube and opt in to the nightmare fuel.

Unlimited organ transplant surgeries also seem to be a common thing, though the denominator that ties everything together seems unclear, as should be the case, given the director’s use of surrealism and absurdism in the narrative.

As you can clearly see for yourself above, Crimes of the Future won’t be for the faint of heart. In fact, given Cronenberg’s track record, we’d be willing to bet that the red band trailer will prove timid compared to what the movie will actually include. So, if you’re a fan of the director’s work and enjoy watching humans going on weirdly spiritual but disgustingly masochistic journeys, then you’ll probably enjoy this film as well.

Joining Mortensen on this thrilling horror ride will be Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux, alongside Don McKellar, Scott Speedman, Yorgos Karamihos, and Nadia Litz. Cronenberg has written and directed, with Robert Lantos serving as his sole producer. The movie’s music will be composed by the Academy Award-winning Howard Shore.

Crimes of the Future cuts its way open to theaters on June 3.