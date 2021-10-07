Watch: Sylvester Stallone Rewrites The Expendables 4 During Dinner

Sylvester Stallone may be 75 years old, but not even a global health crisis has been able to temper his unstoppable work ethic, with the action icon having dived into a huge number of projects since the beginning of last year.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus he eventually wrapped shooting on gritty superhero thriller Samaritan, recorded his voice role as King Shark and then hit the promotional trail for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, re-edited Rocky IV into what he’s billing as The Ultimate Director’s Cut, pitched an idea for a Rocky prequel series and surprised everyone by announcing The Expendables 4 was happening at long last.

The latest installment in the franchise is now shooting in the United Kingdom, and as you can see in the video below, Stallone doesn’t even stop working when he visits a fancy-looking restaurant for dinner.

The Expendables Star Celebrates The Film's 10th Anniversary 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s been seven years since the last Expendables, with the latest outing for Barney Ross and the gang hoping to wash away memories of a disappointing third film that was neutered by a PG-13 rating. Stallone wasn’t even named as part of the writing team, but he’s clearly taking a hands-on approach to knocking the screenplay into shape even after director Scott Waugh has called action.