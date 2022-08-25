Watch: Sylvester Stallone shows his soft side in ‘Samaritan’ clip

The Samaritan is on our doorsteps, with the Amazon Prime Video film starring the titular superhero gearing up for its release tomorrow. Indeed, after several excruciating delays, Sylvester Stallone’s take on the seemingly perennial superhero genre is finally being released to the public, and Prime Video has drummed up hype once again with a brand new clip from the film.

The clip depicts Samaritan entering a warehouse, where his fan turned friend Sam Cleary is being held by a group of gang members who seem to have some history with the superhero. After a tense back and forth between Samaritan and who appears to be the gang’s leader, the hero strikes a deal with the leader; let the boy go, and “we’ll do this,” which could mean anything from a favor to a rematch. Given the Samaritan’s apparent soft side for Sam, it appears that the jaded vigilante isn’t the cold, grumpy old man he seems to be.

Samaritan stars Sylvester Stallone as the titular superhero, who is presumed to have been dead for over 25 years after an ill-fated showdown. When Sam Cleary, a young boy played by Javon Walton (The Umbrella Academy, Euphoria), realizes that his neighbor bears looks and habits similar to the missing hero, he begins to think that Samaritan might not be confined to the history books just yet.

Once scheduled for November 20, 2020, Dec. 11, 2020, and June 4, 2021, Samaritan will finally be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26; fourth time’s the charm!